Cam’Ron Details His Come Up In “U Wasn’t There” Video

Damn right Cam’Ron get his own post for a new video. On “U Wasn’t There,” the Harlem rapper details his come up in the game.

As for the clip, photographs that document his real talk bars stream throughout, showing just how far Killa Cam has come from being a high school hoops star to a world renowned rapper.

Wait, the Dipset got started with drug money, allegedly? Get it in Ohio, and Chicago.

Watch the video, directed by Cam himself, for “U Wasn’t There Below.”

