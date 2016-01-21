Lil Wayne Is Still Suing Birdman, Were In The Studio Last Night

Lil Wayne and Birdman have essentially kissed and made up, with the latter noting that it’s “YMCMB for life” recently in Miami. However, Weezy is still suing his daddy for putting his album, Tha Carter V, on the shelf.

Reports TMZ:

When the Cash Money honcho stood shoulder to shoulder with Weezy Sunday night and declared he’d die and kill for him … it looked like they’d finally patched things up. Not so.

According to our Young Money sources, Wayne isn’t softening on his main demands — release “Tha Carter V” and cough up the millions he says Birdman owes him. The stakes are high … remember Weezy’s threat to take Drake and Nicki Minaj with him if he leaves Cash Money.

Further, we’re told there’s still NO talk of a settlement.