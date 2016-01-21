Mick Jenkins ft. BADBADNOTGOOD “On The Map,” Rockie Fresh The Night I Went To… Mixtape & More | Wired Tracks 1.21.16

Rapper Mick Jenkins and Toronto jazz band BADBADNOTGOOD find a collaborative groove on “On The Map,” a cover of Sensei Blue’s hilarious song of the same title.

Jenkins, in most cases, is a meticulous MC, but he dials back a bit on this release, given the original track’s comedic undertone.

“On The Map” appear in this edition of Wired Tracks, along with Rockie Fresh’s new mixtape The Night I Went To…, a Hit-Boy record titled “Lord Have Mercy,” featuring former Drake collaborator Quentin Miller and Price from Audio Push, and more.

https://soundcloud.com/mickjenkinsmusic/mick-jenkins-feat-badbadnotgood-on-the-map-cover-reworked

Photo: Instagram

Rockie Fresh – The Night I Went To… Mixtape

Hit-Boy ft. Quentin Miller & Price of Audio Push – “Lord Have Mercy”

Lil Twist ft. Lil Wayne – “LA Traffic”

Kilo Kish – “Poem A”

IAMSU & AD – “California (League Of Starz Remix)”

Akon ft. Future – “Forever (Remix)”

Jamila Woods – “Blk Girl Soldier”

Chevy Woods – “Dope Show (Freestyle)”

Quentin Miller – “Cliché”

MobSquad Nard ft. G Herbo & 1200 Yak – “Outta Here”

Raz Simone – “Gangstuh Sh*t”

Ye Ali – “Cashin Out”