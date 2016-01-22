Kanye West Hits The Studio With Kendrick Lamar and Swizz Beatz, Breaks Out SP-1200

And this is why we prefer we get our Kanye West updates from Kanye West and not his wife. Yeezy hit Twitter and whetted our appetites for SWISH, and his free Friday drops, thanks to images with Swizz Beatz and Kendrick Lamar.

According to Yeezy, Madlib (who produced “No More Parties In L.A.”) sent over six beat CDs.

Bruh…

Also in the lab was Swizz Beatz aka “the monster.” Farnsworth Bentley was there, too, but that’s not nearly as profound. No shots.

What really will brings smiles to the beatheads is West showing a pic of the E-mu SP1200—a classic drum machine and sampler like no other—he’s using.

Check out images of Kanye West and his Hip-Hop buddies “real friends” at work below and on the flip.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/690375683932033024

