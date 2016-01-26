Kanye West Premiering Waves Live At Madison Square Garden

UPDATE: The album is now called Waves.

Kanye West is trying to outdo himself, which is no easy feat. But, considering that Yeezy will be premiering his new album, Swish, in its entirety and live at Madison Square Garden, on Feb. 11, he just may pull it off.

Reddit users sniffed out that west would be performing the album live at the Garden along with a showcase of his Yeezy Season 3 fashion collection. And if you can’t get a ticket, the performance will be streaming live in movie theaters, too.

Also on the bill is a performance from Vanessa Beecroft.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 29 via Ticketmaster (or tomorrow at 1oam if you’re down with AmEx) and the show starts at 4pm ET.

Being that West just tweeted Swish is the “album of life,” it’s going to be lit.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/692083418083921921

