2 Chainz Blesses Internets w/ Felt Like Cappin Mixtape | Wired Tracks 1.27.16

From Rihanna’s new Drake-assisted single to Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa beefing with their Twitter fingers, today has treading the line between exciting and flustering. But it isn’t over yet, as 2 Chainz debuts his new mixtape Felt Like Cappin.
Featuring six songs, including the Timbaland-produced “This Me, F*ck It,” the project is a short listen, but features a few hard-hitting heaters best suited to be played in your vehicle of choice. Lil Wayne is the only guest artist. Mike WiLL Made-It, Zaytoven, TM88, Cardo, FKi, and more handle production duties.
Stream 2 Chainz’s Felt Like Cappin and more in Wired Tracks below.
Photo: YouTube
Miguel ft. Travi$ Scott – “Waves”
Gucci Mane & Zaytoven – Mama’s Basement Mixtape
Kevin Gates ft. Trey Songz, Ty Dolla $ign & Jaime Foxx – “Jam”
Playboi Carti & Rich The Kid – “3 Chains”
https://soundcloud.com/beatshashish/deviledeggs
Hodgy Beats – “deviledeggs”
https://soundcloud.com/beatshashish/nightmare-lofi
Hodgy Beats – “Nighmare”
Hodgy Beats – “wintercoats”
Musiq Soulchild – “I Do”
https://soundcloud.com/chegrand/no-more-parties-without-che-zftp-rework