2 Chainz Blesses Internets w/ Felt Like Cappin Mixtape | Wired Tracks 1.27.16

From Rihanna’s new Drake-assisted single to Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa beefing with their Twitter fingers, today has treading the line between exciting and flustering. But it isn’t over yet, as 2 Chainz debuts his new mixtape Felt Like Cappin.

Featuring six songs, including the Timbaland-produced “This Me, F*ck It,” the project is a short listen, but features a few hard-hitting heaters best suited to be played in your vehicle of choice. Lil Wayne is the only guest artist. Mike WiLL Made-It, Zaytoven, TM88, Cardo, FKi, and more handle production duties.

Stream 2 Chainz’s Felt Like Cappin and more in Wired Tracks below.

—

Photo: YouTube

—

Miguel ft. Travi$ Scott – “Waves”

Gucci Mane & Zaytoven – Mama’s Basement Mixtape

Kevin Gates ft. Trey Songz, Ty Dolla $ign & Jaime Foxx – “Jam”

Playboi Carti & Rich The Kid – “3 Chains”

https://soundcloud.com/beatshashish/deviledeggs

Hodgy Beats – “deviledeggs”

https://soundcloud.com/beatshashish/nightmare-lofi

Hodgy Beats – “Nighmare”

Hodgy Beats – “wintercoats”

Musiq Soulchild – “I Do”

https://soundcloud.com/chegrand/no-more-parties-without-che-zftp-rework

Che Grand ft. Donwill – “No More Parties Without Che”

Asaad – “Most Young Kings 2”

theMIND – “Mercury Rising”

ZelooperZ – “ISBD”