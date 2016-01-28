Young Thug Claims To Have Dozens Of Tracks With Kanye West

Young Thug is a known studio rat and shares that trait with fellow music reclusive, Kanye West. In an interview, Thugger claims to have over three dozen tracks recorded with Yeezy but there aren’t any known plans to drop the volumes of material.

The Down South rapper visited New York as part of a small promotional run and was flanked by 300 Ent. label boss, Lyor Cohen when he sat down with Power 105’s Angie Martinez for her show. The veteran radio personality dug right in about the rumored Kanye collaboration and Thugger explained briefly what “amazing” music they’ve been working on.

“Me and him, we did a lot of songs, a lot of rhythms so I guess we’re just placing them and getting them together now and unfortunately, I can’t give you a date on that due to the papers I signed with him [Kanye],” shared Thug.

But Martinez used her journalistic savvy and got Thug to spill more of the beans than he intended after Cohen interjected by saying he didn’t sign any papers and wants to hear the material himself.

“It’s 40 songs, way more than that,” said Thug amid the chatter although he comment was barely heard at first.

