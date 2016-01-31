New Drake “Summer Sixteen” Premieres On #OVOSoundRadio [LISTEN]

Drake season has officially arrived. The 6 God premiered a new song called “Summer Sixteen” on his Beats 1 show #OVOSoundRadio this evening (Jan. 30).

Yes, there are Meek Mill shots.

“I let the diss record drop you was staying right below me ni**a, you must have played it a hundred time you was going to bed/Why would I put on a vest, I expect you to aim for the head/I could have killed you the first time, you don’t have to say it louder ni**a trust we hear you the first time,” spits Drake.

Production courtesy by Boi-1da, 40 & CuBeatz

You can cop it off iTunes right here. Take a listen to and analyze “Summer Sixteen” below.

Oh yeah, Views From The 6 drops April. Also, his pool is bigger than Kanye’s, allegedly. Lasty, Drake is not in the Illuminati, but expect conspiracy theorists to say so after looking at the single’s artwork.

[h/t Nah Right]

—

Photo: Instagram