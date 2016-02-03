Future, Jhené Aiko To Headline 2016 Broccoli City Festival In DC

The lineup for the 4th annual Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. was announced earlier today (Feb. 3) and might become the hottest ticket around. Headling the event will be Down South fave Future and West Coast songstress Jhené Aiko, along with several rising stars of music.

From the press release:

Broccoli City announced today that the 4th annual Broccoli City Festival is returning to Gateway DC Pavillion on Saturday, April 30, 2016. Along with superstar headliners Future and Jhene Aiko, the explosive roster of talent also includes The Internet, Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals, BJ the Chicago Kid, Sango of the Soulection collective, and more.

CBS Radio will serve as the official radio partner of Broccoli City Festival. Now through April 30th listeners will be able to participate in on-air giveaways and promotions to win tickets to Broccoli City Festival and exclusive insider events.

General admission (Broccoli Bite tickets) and VIP options (Influencer and Lifestyle passes) go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, February 5, through BCFestival.com with prices starting at $59. A limited number of free tickets are also available to those who participate in our Power of One campaign. Participants will sign up for volunteer opportunities and earn one Power of One priority pass to the festival in exchange for making a difference.