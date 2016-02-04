Kanye West Tells Big Boy His New Album Doesn’t Have A Title & He Has 3 Pools

The “gospel according to Ye” has a lot of curse words, but it doesn’t have a title yet. Kanye West called in to Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show on Real 92.3 and revealed this new album, due out Feb. 11, still doesn’t have a title.

“We don’t have a name, yet,” Kanye told Big Boy. Wait, what?

It turns out when Kim Kardashian took a Twitter poll on what should be the title, they were doing market research.

WAIT new poll. Which album title do you like best? @kanyewest — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 1, 2016

Said Yeezy, “Yeah, I wanted to get people’s opinions on how they felt. What I’ve really come to realize about being a celebrity or musician or someone that’s on the other side of the Internet or the other side of the TV is everybody is our family.”

To this, the “Real Friends” rapper welcomes the tweets and opinions because it leads to a continuous conversation. He’s says he’s made a family level connection with people and he loves any “opportunity we have to involve all of our family in the creative process.”

We’re sure his record label would prefer a title, stat, though. Listen to the interview, including his explanation about why he overreacted to Wiz Khalifa’s comments and the squashing of their beef, below.

Also, Yeezy has three pools, Drake.

