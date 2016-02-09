Beyonce Gave Red Lobster Sales A Boost, Up 33%

Beyonce’s new song, “Formation,” gives Red Lobster a healthy shout out. Not surprisingly, the restaurant chain’s sales got a boost ever since she dropped the new tune and video on Saturday (Feb. 6).

Reports CNN Money:

The chain said sales were up 33% on Sunday over the previous year, thanks to a lyric in the new track that suggests using Red Lobster’s food as a reward for sex. Red Lobster spokesperson Erica Ettori said the brand was mentioned on Twitter 42,000 times in a single hour and trended for the first time in history. Beyoncé’s overtly political new song, called “Formation,” addresses police brutality, Hurricane Katrina and black culture in America. The former Destiny’s Child star also touches on her personal wealth and influence, saying “I might just be a black Bill Gates in the making.”

“When he f*ck me good I take his ass to Red Lobster, cause I slay,” is the line referenced.

Cheddar Bay Biscuits for the win. Red Lobster’s tweet in response to the shout out (see below), not so much.

Does this mean the #BoycottBeyonce crowd won’t be supporting Red Lobster, too?

You try to bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits and tweet at the same time! #harderthanitlooks #Formation — Red Lobster (@redlobster) February 7, 2016

