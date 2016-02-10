Future Says Ciara Badmouthed Him First

Recently, Ciara hit Future with a $15M lawsuit, claiming the rapper defamed her when he told the Internets she was a bad mother. The Atlanta native reportedly feels she actually badmouthed him first, in song, and that there is no way she’s winning.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to Future tell TMZ, the rapper thinks it’s absurd his baby mama filed the slander suit, since she’s talked plenty of trash on him. We’re told he believes Exhibit A is her 2015 platinum selling hit, “I Bet.”

With lyrics like … “You know that it hurts your pride but you thought the grass was greener on the other side. I bet you start loving me as soon as I start loving someone else. Somebody better than you” — the song is widely believed to be about Future allegedly cheating on Ciara.

Our source says he could’ve sued over that, but didn’t want to be petty. As for whether he fires back with a lawsuit now — we’re told he’s considering it, but hasn’t seen Ciara’s docs yet. His team claims the process server at LAX failed to deliver.