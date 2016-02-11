Kanye West Names New Album The Life Of Pablo, Shares Final Tracklist

Kanye West has revealed the proper name of his new album, and dropped the final tracklist. Unless he changes his mind.

Yeezy just tweeted that the T.L.O.P. acronym stands for The Life Of Pablo.

As for who exactly is Pablo (Escobar? Picasso? The connect…), we’ll get back to you on that one—or he’ll surely tweet out an explanation shortly.

The “Real Friends” rapper also shared what he says is the final tracklist (see below). West will premiere the album tomorrow (Feb. 11) during his Yeezy Season 3 show at Madison Square Garden, which will be streaming live on TIDAL.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/697585446960893952

Photo: WENN.com