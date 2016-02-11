Kanye West Seeking Major Investor For Yeezy Clothing Line

Kanye West has ambitious plans for fashion world dominance that require plenty of capital. Word is that Yeezy has been looking for a major investor (to the tune of $100M) to back his Yeezy clothing line since he’s been mostly paying out of his own pocket to bring it to fruition, so far.

West has reached out to the top investors and firms in the fashion and luxury goods sector, including LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, Richemont and Chris Burch, who helped launch Tory Burch’s fashion line and later started C. Wonder. West also hired troubled firm Relativity’s fashion arm last year to help him find a big-money backer for his fashion label. Unfortunately, Relativity Fashion was shuttered when the company filed for Chapter 11 in July last year. A source told us, “Kanye is spending a lot of money. He thinks on a big scale and is currently paying for everything himself. He needs a backer to help him achieve the kind of fashion-world domination he is aiming for.”

While West partnered with adidas for his Yeezy sneakers, the brand only covered Yeezy Season 1 of the corresponding apparel collection.

West will be showing Yeezy Season 3, and premiering his new album, The Life of Pablo, at Madison Square Garden today (Feb. 11) as part of New York Fashion Week.

