Swizz Beatz Denies Wedding To Alicia Keys This Weekend

Swizz Beatz is denying reports that he’s set to wed his fiancée Alicia Keys this weekend in a private wedding ceremony.

Just a few short weeks after his ex-wife Mashonda said that she would not attend his nuptials to the pregnant singer, Beatz is speaking out on his bride to be.

Speaking on the rumors that the two were set to be man and wife the weekend of the 24-25, Swizzy says that his union with Keys is “pure” no matter what people say or think.

He tells OK Magazine,

“Well its not this weekend! But you know, we’re excited. Our union is amazing. Our union is pure. Our union is positive no matter what people say or what people think, time will tell everything and you know, silence is the best thing. We just keep it private and we do our thing and just have fun with it.”



He also revealed to the magazine that their wedding will be intimate without gimmicks and full of their close friends.

“[The wedding ceremony will be] just an amazing day. Very intimate. It’s not a superstar wedding. It’s not a gimmicky wedding. It’s a true bond of love, you know, that’s not based on having the most famous person sitting there while you’re doing it. It’s about having the closest people who really understand you as a person and that really have love for you. So it’s a small situation.”



Swizzy also denied having anything to do with the firing of Keys’ longtime manager Jeff Robinson and told MissInfo.Tv.