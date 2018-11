The days has finally arrived and we get to see and hear if Yeezy Season 3 and The Life of Pablo was worth the hype. It’s going down at Madison Square Garden, but if you can’t be there, you can watch the live stream right here courtesy of TIDAL.

You don’t even have to be a TIDAL subscriber to watch.

Check it out below or here (starting at 4PM ET):

—

Photo: Twitter