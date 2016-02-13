WATCH: Kanye West and Melissa McCarthy Saturday Night Live Promo

Melissa McCarthy is hosting and Kanye West will be performing on Saturday Night Live tonight (Feb. 13). As you can see in the promi, Yeezy is clearly ecstatic about being the musical guest on SNL once again.

Or, he could be peeved that the powers that be have yet to make his much hyped new album, The Life Of Pablo, still isn’t available.

Turns out, it’s Chance The Rapper’s fault. That song “Waves” better be flames.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/698395090117644288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

I fought everyone to keep Waves on the album. I spent all night finishing it. The world is better because of it. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 13, 2016