Lauryn Hill Missed Grammys Duet With The Weeknd Because She Was Late

Fans of Lauryn Hill have endured the popular artist’s penchant for lateness over the years, and it seems that very habit impacted a scheduled performance by The Weeknd at last night’s Grammy Awards. According to reports, Hill was too late to perform the set with the nominated Canadian singer in what was going to be a surprise for the audience.

Ahead of the awards show, a photo of The Weeknd, born Abęl Tesfaye, rehearsing with his band was circulating on social media. The caption of the photo hinted at Hill joining in the performance thus whispers of the duet began to take form. As The Weeknd’s set ended, fans noticed that there was no Lauryn Hill to be found.

After reps for Hill claimed the singer wasn’t an official part of the lineup although she was in town Sunday for a rehearsal, the chatter continued to grow after initial reports from the Grammys said that Hill wasn’t a confirmed performer. However, the good folks over at Vulture were able to get to the bottom of it.

Vulture reports:

The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences president Neil Portnow has confirmed backstage at the Grammys that Lauryn Hill was due for a surprise performance of “In the Night” with the Weeknd but did not show up on time. Portnow says Hill attended dress rehearsal on Sunday morning but missed performing live with the Weeknd, whom Portnow says was ready for her up until the moment the Weeknd got onstage. He says the Weeknd personally invited Hill to be part of his Grammy performance.

There has not been a follow-up response from Hill’s camp.

