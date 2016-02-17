Race Banyon ft. Ty Dolla $ign “What Are We Doing,” French Montana “Wave Gods Intro,” & More | Wired Tracks 2.17.16

Ty Dolla $ign continues his scorching hot streak with an appearance on Race Banyon’s “What Are We Doing,” the latest gem from the ongoing Red Bull Sound Select music series.

The Los Angeles singer-songwriter navigates a bouncy instrumental crafted by producers Banyon and DJ Dahi. Expect to hear the Ty Dolla you’ve grown to know and love, with patented -isms like, “I’m too sexy for myself,” in tow.

In addition to “What Are We Doing,” this edition of Wired Tracks also features songs from French Montana, Prodigy, Rejjie Snow, and more.

