Lauryn Hill Performs With The Weeknd On The Tonight Show [VIDEO]

Is this what the world was supposed (hoping) to see at the Grammys? Lauryn Hill was The Weeknd‘s surprise guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night (Feb. 19).

The Weeknd performed “In The Night” off his Beauty Behind the Madness album and Ms. Hill joined him on stage for a duet. Producer/composer/songwriter Stephan Moccio, who earned three GRAMMY nominations for his work on the Weeknd’s album, also performed on piano.

We guess she made it to the studio on time.

Watch below.

—

Photo: screen cap