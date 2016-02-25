Drake Announces Signing To Skepta’s Boy Better Know Label

Drake announced on Instagram that he’s signed to English Grime artist Skepta‘s independent label, Boy Better Know. The Canadian superstar was in London Wednesday (Feb. 24) night performing at the 2016 Brit Awards with Rihanna and then headed to an East London to make the stunning announcement.

As reported by BBC Newsbeat, Drake joined Grime crew The Section Boyz at Village Underground in a surprise performance. As captured by fans on social media, Drizzy ran through a few of his hits while flanked by The Section Boyz and others onstage. Shortly after the performance, Drake posted a photo via his Instagram that made note of the signing.

“The first Canadian signed to BBK. Big up my brudda @skeptagram for life yeah. And my section gunners too,” read the photo’s caption. Skepta posted a photo of a man wearing a t-shirt with the Boy Better Know logo atop of Drake’s OVO Sound logo.

The connection between Boy Better Know and Drake has been long established, ever since Drake tattooed himself with the letters “BBK” around four months ago. However, what this signing means for OVO Sound and Drake’s current label situation remains to be seen.

What is known about the Boy Better Know aside from the fact it was started in 2005 by brothers JME and Skepta, operating more like a hub for artists to work with one another instead of a proper label. Skepta and Drake have recorded with one and other and performed onstage together so perhaps this will lead to larger productions in the near future.

Photo: WENN