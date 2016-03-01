TDE Teases New Releases, Possible Kendrick Lamar & Black Hippy Albums Included

With the Grammy’s behind them, and Jay Rock recovering from a motorcycle accident, the crew over at TDE is forecasting another takeover that include new albums from Rock, ScHoolboy Q, SZA, Isaiah Rashad, and possibly Kendrick Lamar. TDE’s Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith posted the 2016 and 2017 roster on Instagram yesterday (Feb. 29), restoring faith that a Black Hippy album could drop next year.

Lamar’s still riding high on the success of To Pimp a Butterfly, his second major label LP released in 2015. TPAB sales increased after his show-stopping Grammy performance.

—

Photo: Instagram