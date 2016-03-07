CDs Are Dead, Per Kanye West

Kanye West is tweeting, and this time the topic of the moment is the ushering out of the CD era. According to Yeezy, all his releases moving forward will be digital only.

“I was thinking about not making CDs ever again… Only streaming,” tweeted the “Highlights” rapper today (March 7). “the Yeezus album packaging was an open casket to CDs r.i.p.”

Mind you, with the rise MP3s, smartphones and streaming services, CD sales have been sliding for a while. But leave it to Mr. West to state the obvious, and prepare to take full credit for it.

See what else Yeezy had to say—mostly about letting him be him—on the flip.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/706894783705432064

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/706895554471657472

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/706895269984673792

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2Next page »