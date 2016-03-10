Flatbush Zombies “This Is It,” Joey Bada$$ “Brooklyn’s Own,” & More | Wired Tracks 3.10.16

Tomorrow (Mar. 10), four years of blood, sweat, tears, and building a strong fanbase will culminate for Flatbush Zombies, as the group delivers their debut album 3001: A Laced Odyssey. Before then, they offer fans one last teaser with “This Is It.”

The production quality on the track is masterful, prompting stellar verses from group members Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice and Erick “Arc” Elliott.

Pre-order 3001: A Laced Odyssey via iTunes.

Find Flatbush Zombies’ “This Is It” in Wired Tracks below, where fellow Brooklyn and Beast Coast brethren Joey Bada$$’ ode to The Notorious B.I.G., two heaters from some of A$AP Mob’s finest wordsmiths, and more also appear.

