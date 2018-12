Another weekend means another lofty goal set for himself by Kanye West. Taking to Twitter, of course, Yeezy says he plans to drop three album per year.

If you’re a fan of his gear don’t worry—he plans to drop six collections per year, too.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/708670997612908546

Quality always trumps quantity, though.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/708678146808217600

—

Photo: WENN.com