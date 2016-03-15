Drake Confirms Views From The 6 Will Drop In April

The 6 God is keeping his fans in the loop. Drake took to Instagram this morning (March 15) to confirm that Views From The 6 will indeed be dropping in April.

Besides attending a gang of NBA games, Drizzy has been busy in the studio putting the finishing touches on his highly anticipated, and much delayed new project.

“APRIL” simply reads the caption of a flick of a Views From The 6 billboard that Drake posted on his IG.

