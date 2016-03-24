12 Things We Learned About adidas’ Jon Wexler On The Breakfast Club

Yes, Nike is still king of the streets but for the past few ticks adidas has been gaining ground on its rival by leaps and bounds and is even finding itself having a difficult time keeping up with supply and demand. Enter Jon Wexler.

While you may have never heard of the man (maybe you’d be more familiar with his DJ Wex-1200 days), the Chicago native oversees the non-sports related faction of the three stripe brand and is in charge of making sure his company’s products ends up in the hands of some of today’s most influential people.

The Global Director of Adidas stopped by the Breakfast Club where he discussed how Hip-Hop influenced his youth, why adidas aligns itself with so many rappers and entertainers, and why the brand doesn’t mind it when Kanye West goes on his famous Twitter rants.

Check out 12 things we learned about Jon Wexler on The Breakfast Club.

Photo: Power 205

