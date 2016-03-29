TIDAL Says Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo Was Streamed 250 Million Times

Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t. According to TIDAL they’re celebrating millions of new subscribers, and monster streaming numbers thanks to Kanye West.

Billboard reports that West’s The Life of Pablo was streamed more than 250,000 times in 10 days, and TIDAL has officially reached 3 million subscribers. Though the TLOP streaming figures are already being questioned, TIDAL’s subscription number is a substantial boost from the 1 million mark hit by TIDAL last fall.

The win is that much sweeter given the growing pains TIDAL experienced since Jay Z acquired the company for $55 million in early 2015. From a revolving door of CEOs exciting within months of the acquisition, and outrage over its $19.99 top tier service (TIDAL also offers a $9.99 option, as well as 30-day free trial), Hov’s new venture wasn’t welcomed with open arms.

However, star power has been the anchor keeping TIDAL afloat with the likes of Apple Music and Spotify. West’s TLOP is available exclusively on TIDAL , giving fans little choice but to visit the streaming site.

Cornering the market with the biggest names in music is no different than Apple Music snatching Drake to push its debut. While Drizzy may be loyal to the house that Steve Jobs built, TIDAL has Rihanna (her ANTI album was released on the site and the “Work” video.) and a powerful, albeit not-so-secret, weapon in Beyoncé.

In early February, Mrs. Carter released her “Formation” video through TIDAL , which offered fans a three month free subscription “gift” from Bey for downloading the single.

