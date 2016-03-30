Joey BadA$$ Hits Back At Troy Ave On “5 Fingers Of Death” Freestyle [VIDEO]

The war of words between rappers Joey BadA$$ and Troy Ave heated up just a pinch more after the Pro Era captain took aim during a classic “5 Fingers of Death” freestyle on Sway In The Morning. The phenom didn’t mention his fellow borough rival by name, but several lines during the freestyle are unmistakenly aimed.

Personally, we won’t even waste your time trying to decipher the many layers of Joey’s display but if anyone ever doubted his pen before, they might be changing their tune after watching him go crazy over a series of notable instrumentals. At around minute 2:30 and with Busta Rhymes’ “New York Sh*t” behind him, Joey turned the heat all the way up.

“The drama won’t let up/You reap what you sow/Men lie, women lie, numbers sure don’t,” spits Joey, who clearly knew he had the moment in his clutches and he continues to fire shots at Troy Ave in other portions of the freestyle. There was also mention of Ave’s tasteless cheap shot regarding deceased Pro Era member Captial Steez that especially stands out for its effectiveness.

The back-and-forth between the pair began after Ave went at Joey on the “BAD ASS” track. Joey went back at Ave on his recent track, “Ready” featuring production from Statik Selektah.

Ave most certainly has his work cut out for him if he chooses to respond.

Check out the Joey BadA$$ on Shade 45’s Sway In The Morning “5 Fingers of Death” freestyle below.

—

Photo: screen cap