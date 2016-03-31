Jay Z’s TIDAL To Start Streaming Movies

Jay Z’s TIDAL isn’t trying to stay in one lane. Reportedly, the music streaming service is planning to stream movies, too, putting the company in competition with the likes of Netflix and Hulu.

Reports Page Six:

Multiple sources confirmed to us that the service is in negotiations with movie-industry executives, for a partnership to create films for Tidal, with a focus on the artists signed to the streaming service.

Tidal has already put in a request to Apple for approval to add movie streaming to their app, we’re told, and the service could be up and running as early as June.

One source told us, “Tidal has upset everybody in the music business, the labels, Apple and [Interscope founder] Jimmy Iovine, and now it is taking on Netflix and Hulu.

“The movie service will feature original content as well as acquired films. Tidal hopes to work with an indie studio or producer on a partnership to create original movies.”