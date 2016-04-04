Pimp C Rises Again In Long Live the Pimp Documentary [VIDEO]

Mass Appeal and Complex have joined forces to produce Long Live the Pimp, a new online documentary on the life of deceased rapper Pimp C, one-half of pioneering Southern Hip Hop group UGK.

Long Live the Pimp takes viewers through Pimp C’s eventful and often tumultuous life using classic photos and video of some of his most controversial statements as the vehicle. Long Live the Pimp features commentary from some of Pimp C’s closest friends and associates, including the other half of UGK, Bun B, as well as former understudies David Banner and Cory Mo. Devin the Dude, Jermaine Dupri and DJ Paul of 3-6 Mafia who also make appearances. The documentary also includes rare commentary from Pimp C’s wife Chinara Butler.

In addition to little known details about Pimp C’s life, Long Live the Pimp also touches on the rumors swirling around his cause of death in 2007.

This marks the second time in the past calendar year that Pimp C’s life has been documented in long form. In July 2015 author Julia Beverly released the lengthy biography Sweet Jones: Pimp C’s Trill Life Story to rave reviews. Also last year, A$AP Rocky paid tribute to “The Pimp” by featuring an unreleased verse on “Wavybone” from his At. Long. Last. A$AP. album.

“Nobody was louder than Pimp,” says Bun B about his fallen partner in the film. “Thank God when he was loud, he was speaking the truth. That’s what we’re missing now.”

Photo: screen cap