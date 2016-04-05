DJ Khaled Gets “Major Key” Co-Sign From Tony Robbins [VIDEO]

DJ Khaled has been called “The Tony Robbins of Hip-Hop.” Now the popular millionaire motivator has given Khaled a “major key” co-sign.

Robbins is an internationally-known, best-selling author and motivational speaker. He’s also the guy responsible for a lot of the quotes you see floating up and down your Instragram timeline in the morning when people are trying to be “positive.” Business Insider showed Robbins a collage of DJ Khaled explaining his “major key’s” to success, which included keeping a lot of pillows and properly moisturizing your body. Surprisingly, he was impressed.

“I love him,” said Robbins in an online clip. “He’s off the cuff, he’s really sincere, he’s authentic.”

Robbins went to give DJ Khaled props for emphasizing that success is about quality of life, not necessarily money in the bank. After a few chuckles, Robbins admitted that he wants to meet him someday.

DJ Khaled and his Snapchat has been gaining popularity outside of Hip-Hop as of late. In March, he graced the cover of Bloomberg Businessweek and was named one of “The Most Influential People on the Internet” by Time magazine.

Photo: WENN.com