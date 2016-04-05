Beyoncé: “I’m Against Police Brutality & Injustice”

A bolder Beyoncé reveals herself in the May 2016 cover story of Elle magazine. For the first time on record Queen Bey addresses the controversy from the “Formation” video and Super Bowl 50 performance, with an unapologetically firm stance on police brutality.

Like other examples of “powerful art” Bey said she does feel the message of “Formation,” was misunderstood. Without naming anyone in particular (Rudy Giuliani) she called out those who claimed to be offended by her more socially conscious direction. “Anyone who perceives my message as anti-police is completely mistaken,” she explained. “I have so much admiration and respect for officers and the families of officers who sacrifice themselves to keep us safe.”

“But let’s be clear: I am against police brutality and injustice,” she added. “Those are two separate things. If celebrating my roots and culture during Black History Month made anyone uncomfortable, those feelings were there long before a video and long before me. I’m proud of what we created and I’m proud to be a part of a conversation that is pushing things forward in a positive way.”

Also in Elle, Bey talks Ivy Park, feminism, and the art of world domination.

The magazine hits newsstands in select cities April 6, and nationwide April 19. Click here to read her full Elle interview.

—

Photo: Instagram