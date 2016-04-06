Black Thought ft. Styles P “Making A Murderer,” Dee-1 ft. Lupe Fiasco & Big K.R.I.T. “Against Us (Remix),” & More | Wired Tracks 4.6.16

Black Thought returns with the most aptly titled track to hit the Internets today, “Making A Murderer.”

Produced by 9th Wonder and featuring Styles P, the song is a perfectly packaged lesson on quality emceeing and production. Be prepared to spin this a few times, if you care to catch all of Black Thought and SP The Ghost’s layered lines.

Stream “Making A Murderer” in Wired Tracks, where you can hear Dee-1’s “Against Us (Remix),” featuring Lupe Fiasco and Big K.R.I.T.

—

Photo: YouTube

—

https://soundcloud.com/dee1music/ausremix

Dee-1 ft. Lupe Fiasco & Big K.R.I.T. – “Against Us (Remix)”

Durag Meez ft. Cozz & Correy C – “Same Thang”

J Dilla – “The Look”

Dej Loaf – All Jokes Aside Mixtape

MED ft. Blu & Elzhi – “Caddy Music”

https://soundcloud.com/only1dram/broccoli

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “BROCCOLI”

PnB Rock ft. Fetty Wap – “Spend The Night”

https://soundcloud.com/officialnolay/nolay-x-kid-d-gotta-love-it-explicit

Nolay & Kid D – “Gotta Love It”

Hannibal King – Don’t Die