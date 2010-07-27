Nas Speaks On Working With Kanye And Drake On His New Album

Superstar rapper Nas spoke on working with Kanye West and others for his upcoming album in a recent interview.
Speaking to Tim Westwood, Nas stated that his next solo album will be one of the most important records of his life, and he needs the best of the best to work on it with him.
“It’s going to be magic. I feel a magic thing happening and brewing. I keep calling it a magic moment, that’s what it’s going to be. I feel it, the stuff I’m writing down.”
Nas revealed that he was also really excited when Toronto rapper Drake, the RZA and Kanye all reached out to him for his upcoming project.
“Kanye West hit me up and said ‘I want to do the album,’ and the RZA,” Nas revealed. “I heard Kanye’s album and its crazy. The new album is crazy. So I was just listening to Drake’s stuff and I was inspired by Drake shouting me out on the album. I have been inspired by his mind state for the album and he says my whole name. “Nasir Jones thank you.’ Kanye’s like man… Those dudes really inspire me to go in there and really do what I am supposed to do at this day and age in the game and to deliver.”