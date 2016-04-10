Drake Announces Views From The 6 Release Date

Drake just revealed April 29 as the release date for his fourth studio album Views From The 6. The announcement was made on his Instagram page and on the latest episode of his OVO Sound radio show on Beats 1.

The planned late-Spring release is just in time for Drake to stay true to his vow of playing dirty, not clean all “Summer Sixteen.” To whet our appetites Drake released an Instagram video showing all of the “views” he’s had since his 2009 entrance into the game.

So far, three songs from Views… have surfaced; “Summer Sixteen,” “One Dance” and “Pop Style” featuring Kanye West and Jay Z. It has been reported that Views From The 6 will have a heavy Dancehall influence and a “sunnier” sound than his most recent efforts. Drake’s longtime producer 40 told The New York Times to expect Views… to be an introspective album with “untraditional” sounds. It has also been confirmed that the album will be an Apple Music exclusive.

Photo: WEEN.com