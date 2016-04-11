Future Snapchats New Music [VIDEO]

Future‘s DMs are probably popping more than usual after sharing a snippet of some new music he is working on in the studio. The Dirty Sprite rapper posted a clip of some new tunes on Snapchat this weekend.

In a clip taken from his Snapchat and posted on XXL’s Instagram, Future can be seen sitting at a soundboard, completely silent, but letting the music do the talking for him.

If the clip is any indication, Future is sticking to the sonic formula that has been working for him for the last two years. The unidentified song sounds like the latest addition to a catalog that has become known for dark synths and sinister hi-hats. Staying true to his hustler ways, the lyrics “working a 9-to-5, that’s not for us” can be heard in the mostly indecipherable video.

This is the second time in the last two weeks that Future has teased fans with new music on Snapchat. In late-March he posted two clips of him previewing some new sounds in the studio.

Future released one solo album, a collaboration with Drake and three mixtapes in 2015 and it looks like he is poised to outdo himself this year. He kicked off 2016 by releasing the Purple Reign mixtape in January and then following it up with the Apple Music exclusive album EVOL. Last week he posted a picture of himself and fellow Snapchat maniac DJ Khaled in the studio, promising to “take the summer.”

It has become rare for Future to allow two or three months to pass without release new music. With EVOL dropping this past February, a new project should be coming very soon.

Photo: WEEN.com