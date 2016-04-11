DJ Khaled Signs Epic Deal, Major Key Album Features Jay Z and Future Song

The next era of DJ Khaled internet hashtags is upon us. The #majorkey DJ and Snapchat MVP has announced a new deal between his We The Best Music label and Epic Records [#BEEPIC!]. He also announced that his either album, Major Key, will be the first release from the new partnership.

DJ Khaled shared the news with Miss Info via statement:

“After weeks of consideration I have made a decision on where to land the biggest brand in the game. A brand that has been built from the ground up. A brand that I spent my entire life building even before I gave it a name. Today I proudly announce my new partnership with LA Reid and Epic Records. We The Best Music/Epic. Those two brands are synonymous with quality music. Iconic music. LA Reid was the first executive to give We The Best Music an opportunity to distribute my music on a grand scale. It is a very satisfying feeling to realign myself with someone who shares my vision of bringing fans the best music possible. When I think about Epic Records the first thing that comes to mind is Michael Jackson Thriller. An iconic artist with an iconic album and iconic logo. In short I’d like to thank all the people behind the scenes that helped make this partnership a reality. And to all aspiring superstars across the globe I say this I AM SEARCHING FOR NEW TALENT TO PRESENT TO THE WORLD! When it comes to breaking new artists, no one does it better than WE THE BEST MUSIC!! I’m also proud to announce my new album title to the world. Fan luv you’ve been asking me to bless you with new music. The wait is over!!! My 9th album MAJOR KEY is the best album of my career and I do it all for my fans. Stay tuned for new singles alert!!! New artist alert!!!! I’m looking for you!!! It’s We The Best Music/Epic. The next chapter of success has begun. The “machine” is the most powerful it’s ever been! Intact it’s the biggest machine in the game. Don’t ever question it!!!! It’s We The Best Music. It’s Epic. Bless up!”

The announcement comes as DJ Khaled celebrates the 10th anniversary of his We The Best Music label. The label’s roster only features a handful of artists including Ace Hood and Mavado, but it has enjoyed longevity due to DJ Khaled’s compilation albums that have produced hit songs with a long list of collaborators including Kanye West, Drake, Usher, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Nelly, Jeezy, Plies and Trick Daddy.

Peep the video clip below to see Khaled doing what he does best.

