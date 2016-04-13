Hiatus Kayote ft. Anderson .Paak “Laputa,” J. Dilla & Nas “The Sickness,” & More | Wired Tracks 4.13.16

Hiatus Kayote return with a soulful tune ahead of their upcoming EP, Recalibrations Vol. 1, which releases this Friday (April 15).

The project will feature remixes of songs that appeared on their latest album, Choose Your Weapon. “Laputa” is the soulful first sampling of what’s to come. Featuring a reworked instrumental by Taylor McFerrin that teeters the link of groovy and psychedelic, Hiatus Kayote’s lead singer Naomi “Nai Palm” Saalfield trades vocals with West Coast crooner Anderson .Paak.

Stream “Laputa” in Wired Tracks below, along with a CDQ of the Madlib-produced, J. Dilla and Nas collaboration “The Sickness.”

[via Complex]

—

Photo:

—

J. Dilla ft. Nas – “The Sickness”

BADBADNOTGOOD – “Speaking Gently”

Christian Rich ft. Tunji Ige, High Klassified, Kris Bowers – “Still”

https://soundcloud.com/stmichaelstmichael/st-michael-goodbye

St. Michael – “Goodbye”

Paul Wall & Baby Bash ft. Berner – “Smoke With Cypress Hill”

Rittz – “My Window”

Russ – “Waste My Time”

https://soundcloud.com/blackdavenyc/bd-fuck-u-mean-prod-by-luca-vialli

Black Dave – “F*ck U Mean”