DJ Quik Says Kanye West Is A Kardashian Now, Challenges Him To Make Better Music [VIDEO]

DJ Quik has some strong opinions about Kayne West’s The Life of Pablo album and the effect his wife Kim Kardashian is having on the quality of his music.

The Compton MC appeared on the #NOAHTV show recently to promote his new EP Rosecrans, a collaborative project with Problem. In the midst of the conversation Kanye’s constantly updated album came up and DJ Quik did not hold his toungue.

“Kanye so scared he don’t know what the f*ck to do with The Life of Pablo,” he said, hinting at the many tweaks West has made to the album since its February release. “Let’s just keep this sh*t all the way 100.”

He goes on to question if the album is better than 808 & Heartbreaks or Yeezus and asks if it’s worth listening to. Show host Noah Ayala retorts saying that Pablo does have some good moments, but admits that it’s hyped because of Kanye’s popularity.

“So his celebrity supersedes his talent right now,” quipped Quik. “He’s a Kardashian now, what the f*ck? This is a challenge, not a diss. Make your best music, the fans are not stupid.”

Quik, who just recently ended a decades long beef with Gangsta Rap veteran MC Eiht isn’t concerned about a clap back either saying, “What is he going to do, beat me up? It’s Kanye.”

DJ Quik has always been considered one of the best producers on the microphone, so his opinion does hold weight. Do you agree with him?