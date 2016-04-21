Erykah Badu “I Been Goin Thru It All,” Wiz Khalifa ft. Curren$y “Change,” & More | Wired Tracks 4.21.16

Tracks dedicated to 4/20 continued to roll in during the afternoon and night hours on Wednesday night. Erykah Badu delivered the most entertaining song of the bunch with “I Been Goin Thru It All.”

Badu remixes Wintertime’s Soundcloud hit “Thru It All,” adopting its catchy flow with her own quirky flair. “All this coulda been avoided/But a ni**a really had to snap/Cause I been going through it all/And ain’t nobody had my back,” she raps.

Stream Badu’s “I Been Goin Thru It All” in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also find Wiz Khalifa’s “Change,” featuring Curren$y, Mac Miller’s Dave East-assisted heater “Headaches + Migraines,” and more.

—

Photo: YouTube

—

Wiz Khalifa ft. Curren$y – “Change”

Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa Liam Payne – “You”

Chris Brown ft. OHB – “Shut Down”

Mac Miller ft. Dave East – “Headaches + Migraines”

The Game ft. Wiz Khalifa & Lorine Chia – “2 Blunts (420)”

https://soundcloud.com/stoicville/panda-tmix-feat-young-cash

T-Pain ft. Young Cash – “Panda (Remix)”

https://soundcloud.com/aintuspenzo/spenzo-ft-tory-lanez-i-want-you-prod-by-c-sick

Spenzo ft. Tory Lanez – “I Want You”

The Underachievers – “Play That Way”

Grafh ft. Chris Webby – “Smokin”

Verbal Kent & !llmind – Weight of Your World

Asaad – “Opinion Game”