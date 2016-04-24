Birdman Apologized To The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Ain’t Having It

Birdman‘s short-lived interview with The Breakfast Club became the stuff of Internet meme legend. The Cash Money founder apologized for his actions, but Charlamagne was not buying what he was selling.

According to DJ Envy, Birdman reached out to him, apologized and said he was down to return to the show. “I spoke to Birdman after that and he did apologize,” said Envy. “He said he would love to come back up here and talk to us.”

He also wants to speak to Charlamagne face to face, but “Tha God” isn’t having it (“I’m cool on Birdman, God bless him”).

“Don’t try to be tough to the radio guy,” reiterated Charlamagne in the segment after Baby’s departure.

He added, “My thing is this, don’t pull up on the radio guy if you ain’t never pulled up on [Rick] Ross, or Trick [Daddy] or Pusha T or any of those dudes that’s really getting at you.”

Watch the segment, which includes the Rick Ross and Trick Daddy comments that got him demanding his “respeck” below.

—

Photo: screen cap