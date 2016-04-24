Jay Electronica Apologizes To Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent

The enigmatic Jay Electronica took to Twitter to comment on some current events in Hip-Hop. The New Orleans’ rapper’s posts included offering apologies to Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

Back in February, Jay Elec came for K. Dot and Fif on Periscope, even calling the former his “son.” He followed that up a week or so later with some bars on a track called “#TBE The Curse of Mayweather.”

The alleged beef left many scratching their head and offering up Kanye shrugs before moving on with their lives. Last night (April 23), Jay Electronica apologized for his “past transgressions.”

“Peace to K dot and TDE because regardless to whom or what we are brothers fighting the same enemy. forgive my past transgressions,” he tweeted. “Peace to 50 as well. that’s my brother and I love him. I’m just waiting for him to let his greatness shine.”

