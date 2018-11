A new Drake album cover is guaranteed to inspire hilarious memes. After revealing the artwork for Views From The 6, the Internet had a field day poking fun at Drizzy’s album cover with cartoons, Birdman and, of course, the Michael Jordan crying face.

We would ask where is the chill, but you already know that it was long gone.

Peep the best Views From The 6 memes below and on the followings pages.

