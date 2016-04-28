Watch Anderson .Paak’s All In A Day’s Work Coachella Documentary Featuring Dr. Dre [VIDEO]

Anderson .Paak documented his first Coachella Music Festival experience as a performer and is sharing it with the world.

The newly-signed Aftermath Entertainment artist has released his All In A Day’s Work mini-documentary that shows the build-up to his Coachella set where he brought out Dr. Dre.

The clip features footage of Paak and Dre rehearsing and planning out the set. Paak says that working with Dre changed how he approaches his music and how he works in the studio. But, he also feels that he is rubbing off on the Doctor as well.

“I think it’s refreshing for him to work with an artist who has a lot of range and dynamic and not just rap, but can sing and knows the notes and plays drums and has a different approach,” says Paak.

Photo: Screenshot