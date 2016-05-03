50 Cent May Be Sued By Autistic Airport Worker He Mocked

Let’s start this by pointing out that 50 Cent is 40-years-old. The Queens rappers took to Instagram to make fun of an airport worker who turned out to actually be autistic, and now said airport worker may be lawyering.

Yep, 50, who mocked a 19-year-old man named Andrew Farrell on social media, only to have social media slander the rapper for his insensitivity, is prepped to take yet another L in court (see: ) to the tune of $1M.

Reports TMZ:

Andrew Farrell was just doing his job as a janitor at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky airport when 50 Cent appeared to randomly single him out on video … accusing him of being high at work. Fiddy posted the video on Twitter. Ken Kramer, Andrew’s stepdad, tells us Andrew suffers from autism and Asperger’s syndrome. He also has a hearing condition which forces him to wear a hearing aid. Ken says Andrew has never smoked or had a sip of alcohol in his life. He says Andrew has severe social anxiety, and that’s why he ignored 50 — he also doesn’t know who the rapper is. Ken says the family has lawyered up, and the only thing stopping them from suing immediately is concern about stiff attorney fees. He says they’d be willing to forget the whole thing, IF 50 Cent donates $1 million to Andrew’s GoFundMe page, and makes a face-to-face apology.

Considering 50 Cent’s track record, the family’s best bet may be the apology. Don’t bank on the donation.

Ferarri deleted the post, but these are the Internets…

Worth noting, Farrell has received a ton of support on his Instagram page.

