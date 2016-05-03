Kanye West Hints The Life Of Pablo Tour Will Start This September

Kanye West called into The Steve Harvey Morning Show and hinted that he will be hitting the road very soon.

In a phone interview with Steve Harvey, Kanye talked about how he stays inspired, how he wants to help the world and the time he traveled to China with his mother as a child and learned in their classrooms. He also explained the “feeling” he felt when he recorded “Ultralight Beam” with Kirk Franklin. He even went on to say that he will be dropping the prices of his adidas sneakers very soon so that more people can afford them.

However, the most revealing part of the 20-minute talk came when he hinted at starting his The Life of Pablo tour later this year in September.

He tells Steve Harvey:

“You know my tour game is strong. My tour game is unprecedented. So we’re going to go out in September I believe, and we’re just working on some of the ideas right now. But as I said before, I’m trying to literally inspire these kids the way Disney inspired me when I saw the original Star Wars.”

Photo: screenshot