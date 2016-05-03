Dame Dash Finally Points Finger At Jay Z Over Roc-a-fella Breakup? [VIDEO]

Since their much-publicized breakup, Damon Dash and Jay-Z have refused to ever publicly blame one another for the unexpected split up of Roc-a-fella Records. Well, apparently Dame has finally pointed the finger at Hova over the Roc’s demise…sort of.

Dame Dash especially has a reputation for getting extremely annoyed or outright upset whenever asked questions about his former business partner turned frienemy. The Harlem native even suggested at one point that Jigga man might be working with the feds.

Speaking to Dr. Boyce Watkins, Dash states that Bleek was probably trying to warn him of the coming rift. Yet, he still reiterates that at that point, he didn’t even want to be a part of that relationship any longer as he had bigger dreams that extended beyond the business where “everyone doesn’t even worry about themselves, they don’t worry about their kids – they worry about other people.”

While Jay’s seen an enormous amount of success in said business since his departure from the label he and Dame Dash co-founded together, Dame has endured years of turmoil, drama, and financial distress.

Check the clip of Dame venting his opinions and let us know if you think it sounds like righteous food for thought or just some more sour grapes.

—

Photo: WENN.com