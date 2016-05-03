You Are NOT The Father: 50 Cent Doesn’t Have A New Son After All

50 Cent has revealed that he has one less child support payment to worry about.

Last week 50 Cent took to Instagram to post images of a young boy named Davian that resembled him, claiming that the kid was his long lost son. The picture was taken at a promotional event where 50 was the guest of honor.

In a since deleted post, 50 said:

My life is full of surprises, this little guy is my son DAVIAN. He started crying, I was thinking why you crying i gotta pay for this sh*t. LMAO

Now, the G-Unit general is admitting that Davian was not his son at all, just an overwhelmed fan.

50 Cent shared the news in an interview with Indianapolis radio station 96.3 FM’s Keisha Nicole saying:

He’s not my biological son, but I treat him as my son. I just met him and it was interesting because the way he looked at me and he’s shaking and crying. [It was] all the things I wish my actual older son would.

The older son he speaks of is his 19-year old, Marquise. 50 and Marquise appeared to be inseparable in the old “Wanksta” video from 2002, but their relationship since then has been rocky as at best. Marquise’s mother, Shaniqua Tompkins sued 50 Cent for $50 million dollars claiming that 50 failed on his promise of keeping her set for life. The lawsuit was thrown out. 50 Cent has been vocal about the role he feels Tompkins has had in he and his son’s estrangement. In 2013, texts surfaced of 50 insulting Marquise and even going as far to say, “I don’t have a son anymore.”

50 also has a 3-year old named Sire. 50 used to post pictures of them together lavish birthday parties that he threw for him. However, it looks like that relationship is souring after 50 and the son’s mother, model Daphne Joy, went their separate ways.