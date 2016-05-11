Watch Ja Rule “Slap The Sh*t Out Of” Fan Who Hit Him With A Beer Bottle [VIDEO]

Ja Rule may be the butt of your internet jokes, but he is not to be played with.

The former Murder Inc. star was performing at Harrah’s Pool After Dark in Atlantic City recently and someone at the show got into his head, literally.

When he was in the middle of performing his 2004 hit “New York” someone decided to test the R.U.L.E. and throw a beer bottle at him, striking him right on top of the head.

Rule obviously has his priorities in order as he stopped the show and demanded to know who tried him like that. When no one stepped up, he offered $1,000 to whoever pointed beer bottle quarterback out so that he could “slap the sh*t out of them.” Of course, that person got snitched on swiftly.

When the culprit was identified, Ja Rule kept his word and proceeded to slap the sh*t out of them. No word on if any of the people who pointed him out got paid though.

Watch Ja lose his cool in the clip below.

Photo: WENN.com